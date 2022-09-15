Position Summary

Multiple full-time, ongoing, multidisciplinary positions (RPN3, P2, OT2, SW2)

Opportunities for 12-month secondment, if preferred

Hope Inside is a new initiative supported by the recommendation from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System (RCVMHS)

Help establish an exciting new support service within Victoria's prison system

Based across three prison locations: Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (DPFC), Metropolitan Remand Centre (MRC) and Melbourne Assessment Prison (MAP). A career in the forensic mental health sector is diverse, challenging and rewarding. A career at Forensicare will be like no other. If you are passionate about supporting people in their mental health recovery, Forensicare is where you need to be. You will be a part of a caring and supportive team, making a real difference to people living with the dual stigma of mental illness and offending. We approach our work with curiosity and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of our consumers and carers. Together, we can contribute to a more connected, compassionate mental health and criminal justice system. About Hope Inside Hope Inside was developed as a collaboration between Forensicare and the Mental Health Reform team of Justice Health (a business unit of the Department of Justice and Community Safety). The aim of the service is to provide support for people within a correctional setting who experience strong suicidal ideation or behaviour or planning but are not otherwise engaged with Forensic Mental Health services or other Mental Health supports. This service was established in response to the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System (RCVMHS), which recommended the expansion of the Hospital Outreach Post-Suicide Engagement (HOPE) program across the State, as part of an overall strategy to improve outcomes for people living with mental illness who are involved with the criminal justice system in Victoria. This service will initially be implemented across three prison locations: Metropolitan Remand Centre (MRC), Melbourne Assessment Prison (MAP), and Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (DPFC). Hope Inside is not a crisis service and operates during business hours Monday – Friday. In addition to suicidality, consumers engaging with this service may also present with a range of comorbid well-being issues. Hope Inside Program will provide consumers interventions and psychosocial supports for an initial period of six weeks and will actively work to identify appropriate services that can continue to address a consumer's needs after this time. Position objective Hope Inside aims to improve mental health outcomes for people identified as being at-risk of suicide in prison by providing brief intensive psychosocial interventions and linkage with existing wrap-around supports in prison and/or in the community (if due for release). Hope Inside is a key component in the pathway to recovery for people at risk of suicide, with participants being supported through person-centred and strengths-based psychosocial interventions to bolster resilience, strengthen protective factors, and reduce distress. To achieve this objective, clinicians operating within Hope Inside will have experience in providing psychosocial / psychological treatment and brief interventions to address drivers of suicidality. Clinicians will collaborate with their consumers to develop a shared formulation of the factors leading to their experience of suicidality, as well practical strategies to cope with these stressors. Clinicians will attend various prison forums including risk review meetings, complex case conference and other stakeholder meetings to encourage a collaborative approach and influence systemic responses to people experiencing suicidality in prison. Experience or familiarity with correctional settings would be ideal. Ongoing training and supervision will be provided. Job location Forensicare is the statutory agency responsible for the provision of adult forensic mental health services across Victoria. Hope Inside is being rolled out across three public prison locations: Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (DPFC), Metropolitan Remand Centre (MRC) and Melbourne Assessment Prison (MAP). Members of the team will have opportunity to contribute to the development and running of the service at one or more sites. Duties: Provide person-centred and strengths-based psychosocial assessment, treatment, and brief interventions to support consumers who have experienced suicidal ideation or behaviour

To develop and implement consumer-centred individual safety plans, risk assessment and formulation of the drivers of suicidality

To work collaboratively with consumers in a prison setting and, where appropriate, their families/supports

To support improved continuity of care for consumers through collaboration and linkage with existing service providers (either in prison or the community, as appropriate) that can continue to address a consumer's needs after they have been discharged from Hope Inside.

To develop effective working relationships with a range of services within the prison and broader community

To work independently, as well as effectively within a multidisciplinary team About You: Qualified as a Registered Mental Health Nurse, Occupational Therapist, Social Worker, or Psychologist as outlined below: Nursing: Registered Mental Health Nurse. Must have current unrestricted registration with AHPRA and a post-graduate qualification in mental health nursing or equivalent. Occupational Therapy: Approved degree in Occupational Therapy recognised for membership of OT Australia – Australian Association of Occupational Therapists and current unrestricted registration with AHPRA. Psychology: Masters or doctoral level qualifications in clinical psychology or doctoral level qualifications in forensic psychology, and current unrestricted registration with AHPRA as a Psychologist. Social Work: Tertiary qualifications in Social Work coupled with eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers (AASW). Accredited Mental Health Social Workers are encouraged to apply.

Knowledge of the social, psychological, and environmental factors that can contribute to suicidal crisis and the ability to develop a collaborative formulation of these factors with the consumer to inform treatment planning (preferred).

Knowledge and experience in the provision of psychological / psychosocial treatment and brief interventions to support consumers who have experienced suicidal ideation or behaviour (preferred).

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate consumer-centred individual safety plans.

Demonstrated experience in working collaboratively with consumers and their families/supports, preferably within a custodial setting.

Demonstrated experience in building and maintaining effective working relationships with staff, multidisciplinary teams, and other key stakeholders.

Demonstrated commitment to mental health consumer recovery.

Ability to work independently, as well as effectively within a multidisciplinary team.

Well-developed written and verbal communication skills.

The successful candidate will be required to register their qualifications on eCredential.

This position is subject to a Police Check. A culture where people matter. Excellent supervision and investment in the skill development of managers and supervisors. Celebration and reward for good performance, through employee recognition. A leading, multi-faceted approach to safety, with unparalleled strategic, practical, individualised and team-based supports to minimise risks and fear and maximise safety and security, underpinned by our workplace health and safety strategy. Access to an employee assistance program – an external, confidential, self-referral employee wellbeing program, for personal or work-related matters. A mental health and wellbeing program providing psychological support, peer support and critical incidence response programs, as needed. For more information on employee benefits visit: https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/employee-benefits Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencing work at Forensicare. Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The current orders require evidence of three doses. Current Forensicare employees should apply through eRecruit using an account which is linked to their Forensicare email address. Employees should contact People and Culture if they are unable to access their Forensicare eRecruit account. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and developing a diverse workforce which reflects the community we serve. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as LGBTQI, people with a lived experience of disability, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Forensicare promotes our guiding principles of curiosity, purpose, strong ethics, compassion, and fairness; and promotes behaviours that are always consistent with these values. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and offers a smoke free environment.