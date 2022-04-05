Position Summary

Full time, Fixed-Term (12 month) contract: Welfare Worker Grade 1

Grade 1 Based at Ravenhall Correctional Centre

A culture where people care A career in the forensic mental health sector is diverse, challenging and rewarding. A career at Forensicare will be like no other. If you’re passionate about supporting people in their mental health recovery, Forensicare is where you need to be. You will be a part of a caring and supportive team, making a real difference to people living with the dual stigma of mental illness and offending. We approach our work with curiosity and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of our consumers and carers. Working across community, hospital and prison settings, you can learn, apply your specialist skills, conduct research and advance in your profession. Together, we can contribute to a more connected, compassionate mental health and criminal justice system. Job location Ravenhall Correctional Centre Forensicare is the statutory agency responsible for the provision of adult forensic mental health services across Victoria. Completed in 2017, the new medium-security men's prison is located at Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Melbourne's west, providing world-class forensic mental health services in Victoria in a purpose-built state of the art facility developed to international best practice standards. About the Role: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are significantly overrepresented in both the adult and youth forensic mental health system. Forensicare recognises the importance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members of their connection to land and culture, of their spirituality, their importance of links to ancestry, family and community. Forensicare is aware of the importance of these in the context of mental health recovery, of the individuals and of their communities collective Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB). We understand that Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are defined by this holistic understanding of health, and wellbeing.

The Forensicare, Ravenhall Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing Worker aims to improve the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal patients through effectively engaging them through the Forensic Mental Health Services at Ravenhall Correctional Centre. The position works with other members of the multidisciplinary team to ensure the provision of high quality and culturally sensitive health care for Aboriginal patients. Duties: Work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients in the Ballerrt Yeram-Boo-ee services fostering trusting and professional relationships that respect worker/patient boundaries.

Undertake or support other staff to undertake a SEWB Assessment for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients where appropriate.

Assessment and treatment is individually tailored and takes into account the impact of trauma, including intergenerational trauma on the SEWB of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients.

Provision of standardised, culturally appropriate SEWB Assessments for patients of the forensic mental health services at Ravenhall.

Work with staff to ensure Aboriginal Liaison Officers and Correct Care Australasia (CCA) Aboriginal Mental Health Workers are informed of the admission of patients who identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander within 24 hours.

Support prison-wide initiatives to enhance connections to country and kinship.

Assist in the delivery of SEWB programs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients. About You: Be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander background.

Demonstrate a commitment to person-centered and family/carer inclusive care, incorporating consumer and family/carer perspectives into service delivery at both and individual and organsation wide level.

Acknowledge the unique issues and concerns experienced by consumers and families/carers involved in the forensic mental health system. This position is subject to a Police Check. A culture where people matter. Excellent supervision and investment in the skill development of managers and supervisors.

Celebration and reward for good performance, through employee recognition.

A leading, multi-faceted approach to safety, with unparalleled strategic, practical, individualised and team-based supports to minimise risks and fear and maximise safety and security, underpinned by our workplace health and safety strategy.

Access to an employee assistance program – an external, confidential, self-referral employee wellbeing program, for personal or work-related matters.

A mental health and wellbeing program providing psychological support, peer support and critical incidence response programs, as needed. For more information on employee benefits visit https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/employee-benefits Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencing work at Forensicare. Current Forensicare employees should apply through eRecruit using an account which is linked to their Forensicare email address. Employees should contact People and Culture if they are unable to access their Forensicare eRecruit account. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and developing a diverse workforce which reflects the community we serve. We encourage applications from people who identify as LGBTQI, people with a lived experience of disability, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Forensicare promotes our guiding principles of curiosity, purpose, strong ethics, compassion and fairness; and promotes behaviours that are consistent with these values at all times. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and offers a smoke free environment.