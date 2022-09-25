Position Summary

Are you about to graduate or recently graduated in Social Work?

Multiple full time, fixed term 2 year positions (SW1).

Commence early 2023

Be part of a supportive, collaborative allied health graduate and psychology registrar program.

Receive regular discipline specific supervision, interdisciplinary group supervision and education sessions, with dedicated learning time.

Rotational positions across all Forensicare locations. Interested or want to know more? Register now for our information webinar on 8 September 2022 and join our Q&A Session. Alternatively, contact us directly to make a time for a confidential discussion. Psychology Registrars, Graduate Social Workers and Graduate Occupational Therapists are an integral part of Forensicare’s commitment to progressing the disciplines into the future while supporting the increased demand for forensic mental health services. The Allied Health & Psychology Graduate/Registrar Program is designed to provide structured, supported opportunities for qualified, entry-level health professionals to gain forensic mental health expertise and consolidate both theoretical and practical skills in a range of forensic settings. The graduate/registrar program facilitates an expansion of skills and experience through movement across inpatient, community and prison-based services. A career in the forensic mental health sector is diverse, challenging and rewarding. A career at Forensicare will be like no other. If you’re passionate about supporting people in their mental health recovery, Forensicare is where you need to be. You will be a part of a caring and supportive team, making a real difference to people living with the dual stigma of mental illness and offending. We approach our work with curiosity and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of our consumers and carers. Working across community, hospital and prison settings, you can learn, apply your specialist skills, conduct research and advance in your profession. Together, we can contribute to a more connected, compassionate mental health and criminal justice system. Job location These positions are rotational positions and will rotate across all Forensicare sites: inpatient services at Thomas Embling Hospital

community services through the Community Forensic Mental Health Service

prison-based services at several locations About the Role: Graduates and registrars within the program will have the access to regular discipline specific clinical supervision, monthly interdisciplinary educations sessions, regular interdisciplinary group supervision, dedicated self-directed learning time, in addition to discipline specific supports. Working with a limited case load, within the boundaries of the relevant professions and under the direct supervision of an experienced social worker, occupational therapist or psychologist, the graduate/registrar will: Recognise the needs of the individual and plan, implement, document and evaluate, treatments for an identified patient group.

Work within a multidisciplinary team and assist in meeting unit/program and organisational objectives to provide high quality, specialist clinical services that focus on consumer recovery. Duties: Participate in the assessment and treatment of consumers through collaborative group work and individual sessions, making ethical and legal, discipline-specific contributions to the clinical team’s understanding of the consumer and their situation.

Demonstrate an appreciation of the importance of inter-disciplinary teamwork and of connections with the broader service network.

Plan, develop, facilitate and evaluate therapeutic group programs in collaboration with the multidisciplinary team.

Other duties in line with the requirements of your discipline. About You: You are committed to forensic mental health consumer recovery.

Demonstrated commitment to the delivery of quality, recovery-focused mental health care coupled with an awareness of the issues of care-delivery in forensic mental health.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and cooperatively in a multidisciplinary health care environment, using well-developed interpersonal skills to achieve team goals.

A demonstrated commitment to learning through analysis of own performance, engaging in clinical supervision and professional development, and a commitment to applying this knowledge to practice. What you need: Approved degree in Social Work and eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers.

This position is subject to a Police Check. A culture where people matter. Excellent supervision and investment in the skill development of managers and supervisors.

Celebration and reward for good performance, through employee recognition.

A leading, multi-faceted approach to safety, with unparalleled strategic, practical, individualised and team-based supports to minimise risks and fear and maximise safety and security, underpinned by our workplace health and safety strategy.

Access to an employee assistance program – an external, confidential, self-referral employee wellbeing program, for personal or work-related matters.

A mental health and wellbeing program providing psychological support, peer support and critical incidence response programs, as needed. For more information on employee benefits visit https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/employee-benefits. To find out more about our Allied Health Graduate Program visit https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/allied-health-graduate-program/. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencing work at Forensicare. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and developing a diverse workforce which reflects the community we serve. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as LGBTQI, people with a lived experience of disability, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Forensicare promotes our guiding principles of curiosity, purpose, strong ethics, compassion and fairness; and promotes behaviours that are consistent with these values at all times. Forensicare offers a smoke free environment.