Position Summary

Full time Ongoing - SW1, OT1, RPN2

Based at Clifton Hill

Investment in a career for life A career in the forensic mental health sector is diverse, challenging and rewarding. A career at Forensicare will be like no other. If you're passionate about supporting people in their mental health recovery, Forensicare is where you need to be. You will be a part of a caring and supportive team, making a real difference to people living with the dual stigma of mental illness and offending. We approach our work with curiosity and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of our consumers and carers. Working across community, hospital and prison settings, you can learn, apply your specialist skills, conduct research and advance in your profession. Together, we can contribute to a more connected, compassionate mental health and criminal justice system. Job location Forensicare is the statutory agency responsible for the provision of adult forensic mental health services across Victoria. This position is located at the Community Forensic Mental Health Service (CFMHS) in Clifton Hill, 15 minutes from Melbourne's city centre. CFMHS is a specialist state-wide agency that works with individuals who have a serious mental health illness and have offended or are at risk of offending. About the Role: Newly created graduate positions

Pathway into a career in forensic mental health

Assist consumers and their families to navigate and engage with community mental health services

Work alongside senior clinicians to support consumers reintegrated back into the community Duties: Assist in the case management of clients on Extended Leave from Thomas Embling Hospital under the supervision of senior staff

Assist in referral and liaison with community services, including NDIS

Assist consumers and their families with practical issues to support their engagement in treatment About You: Newly graduated Nurse, Social worker or Occupational Therapist

Passionate about gaining experience and career in the mental health sector

Keen to learn and work within a supportive community team What you need: Nursing Working towards a Postgraduate qualification in Mental Health Nursing or equivalent.

Registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulations Agency (AHPRA).

The successful candidate will be required to register their qualifications on eCredential Occupational Therapy Approved degree in Occupational Therapy recognised for membership of Occupational Therapy Australia – Australian Association of Occupational Therapists.

Registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulations Agency (AHPRA).

The successful candidate will be required to register their qualifications on eCredential. Social Work Approved degree in Social Work and eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers. This position is subject to a Police Check. A culture where people matter. Excellent supervision and investment in the skill development of managers and supervisors.

Celebration and reward for good performance, through employee recognition.

A leading, multi-faceted approach to safety, with unparalleled strategic, practical, individualised and team-based supports to minimise risks and fear and maximise safety and security, underpinned by our workplace health and safety strategy.

Access to an employee assistance program – an external, confidential, self-referral employee wellbeing program, for personal or work-related matters.

A mental health and wellbeing program providing psychological support, peer support and critical incidence response programs, as needed. For more information on employee benefits visit https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/employee-benefits Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencing work at Forensicare. Current Forensicare employees should apply through eRecruit using an account which is linked to their Forensicare email address. Employees should contact People and Culture if they are unable to access their Forensicare eRecruit account. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and developing a diverse workforce which reflects the community we serve. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as LGBTQI, people with a lived experience of disability, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Forensicare promotes our guiding principles of curiosity, purpose, strong ethics, compassion and fairness; and promotes behaviours that are consistent with these values at all times. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and offers a smoke free environment.