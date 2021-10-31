Position Summary

Full time, Ongoing / SW3, OT3, P3, RPN4

Clifton Hill A career in the forensic mental health sector is diverse, challenging and rewarding. A career at Forensicare will be like no other. If you’re passionate about supporting people in their mental health recovery, Forensicare is where you need to be. You will be a part of a caring and supportive team, making a real difference to people living with the dual stigma of mental illness and offending. We approach our work with curiosity and a commitment to understanding the unique needs of our consumers and carers. Working across community, hospital and prison settings, you can learn, apply your specialist skills, conduct research and advance in your profession. Together, we can contribute to a more connected, compassionate mental health and criminal justice system. Job location This position is located at the Community Forensic Mental Health Service (CFMHS) in Clifton Hill, 15 minutes from Melbourne’s city centre. CFMHS is a specialist state-wide agency that works with individuals who have a serious mental health illness and have offended or are at risk of offending. About the role The Community Treatment and Transition (CTT) Program supports Thomas Embling Hospital in effectively planning for and preparing Forensic patients timely and safe transition back into the community. The CTT Program provides treatment, Case Management and supervision of Forensic Patients upon discharge from Thomas Embling Hospital. Duties: Case Management of clients on Custodial Supervision Orders who are preparing for or having been granted Extended Leave from Thomas Embling Hospital.

Provision of consultation to the Thomas Embling Hospital regarding community transition planning, readiness and risk management. Skills and experience: Approved degree in Social Work, Occupational Therapy, Psychiatric Nursing or Psychology, and be registered with APHRA/be eligible for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers.

Minimum five years’ experience post qualification within mental health, preferably recent experience in community mental health setting.

Demonstrated competency in mental health and risk assessment.

Demonstrated experience in planning, implementing, co-ordinating and evaluating complex case management interventions within a recovery framework. This position is subject to a Police Check.

A culture where people matter. Excellent supervision and investment in the skill development of managers and supervisors.

Celebration and reward for good performance, through employee recognition.

A leading, multi-faceted approach to safety, with unparalleled strategic, practical, individualised and team-based supports to minimise risks and fear and maximise safety and security, underpinned by our workplace health and safety strategy.

Access to an employee assistance program – an external, confidential, self-referral employee wellbeing program, for personal or work-related matters.

A mental health and wellbeing program providing psychological support, peer support and critical incidence response programs, as needed.

For more information on employee benefits visit https://www.forensicare.vic.gov.au/careers/employee-benefits



Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencing work at Forensicare. Forensicare is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and developing a diverse workforce which reflects the community we serve. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as LGBTQI, people with a lived experience of disability, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.